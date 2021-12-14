ATTLEBORO — A South Attleboro man facing federal firearms charges is claiming he is a “sovereign” who committed no crime and is not subject to any law or penalty, only to “God’s authority.”
Richard Philippe, 42, of Baltic Street, is scheduled to go to trial Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Boston.
He is representing himself and has a public defender as standby counsel.
His decision to represent himself after his previous engagements with two experienced public defenders broke down, has been a rocky one so far.
Chief District Court Judge Dennis Saylor IV has admonished the defendant several times for being disruptive during pretrial conferences by interrupting the judge and prosecutors and speaking at inappropriate times, according to court records.
If he continues to be disruptive in front of the jury, the judge warned Philippe in a written ruling Friday that he could be removed from the courtroom and will have to watch the trial by video.
The judge also said he would rule that Philippe waived his right to represent himself and appoint his standby counsel to fully represent him in addition to sanctioning him, according to court records.
Philippe, a self-employed computer repairman and antiques dealer, faces charges of being a felon unlawfully in possession of ammunition and unlawfully transporting and receiving firearms acquired out of state.
He was arrested in July 2019 after federal agents raided a warehouse in Taunton and discovered 19 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition and three empty pistol boxes. Prosecutors allege the boxes had contained pistols that were illegally sold.
During the trial, prosecutors say they intend to present evidence that Philippe allegedly purchased two of the guns in Georgia and sold over a dozen guns to a cooperating witness during a six-week period.
Prosecutors allege Philippe admitted to federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents that he sold the guns once stored in the boxes and traveled to Georgia to purchase guns.
Prosecutors also say they have an undercover agent who was present at one of the sales and recorded the event. In addition, prosecutors say they have cellphone evidence allegedly linking Philippe to illegal gun sales.
Philippe, a native of Haiti who has lived in the United States for over 25 years, previously served prison time in Rhode Island for unlawfully carrying a pistol and drug possession.
During the course of his current case, Philippe previously had two public defenders, including one who successfully argued to have him released from custody pending trial.
His conditions of release were later revoked in July for smoking marijuana and violating other court orders, and Philippe was ordered held in custody.
After a plea agreement was aborted, Philippe started representing himself and filing papers claiming he is a “sovereign” subject to “only God’s authority.”
He has filed several convoluted and nonsensical papers with the court, including one titled “Affidavit for Species of Payment” and one called “Notice of Corporate Denial,” according to the judge and prosecutors.
Prosecutors argued the documents have no basis in law or fact.
In a document titled “affidavit of fact,” Philippe says that “consistent with the eternal tradition or natural common law, unless I have harmed or violated someone or their property, I have committed no crime; and therefore not subject to any penalty.”
In court documents he has filed, Philippe makes arguments similar to those who are part of the sovereign citizens’ movement but does not claim to be a member of any organized group.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks extremist groups, sovereign citizens believe they are independent of the authority of federal and state governments.
Prosecutors estimate their case will take at least four days to present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.