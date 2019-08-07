ATTLEBORO — A city man facing federal weapons-related charges waived his right to a probable cause hearing in U.S. District Court in Boston Wednesday.
Richard Philippe, 40, of 3 Eden Court, also did not challenge the prosecution’s request to continue to hold him without bail, according to court records. The order was made “without prejudice,” which means Philippe can request bail at a later date.
Philippe faces charges of being a felon in possession of ammunition. They stem from a July 5 raid at a warehouse in Taunton where prosecutors say they found 144 rounds of ammunition and empty firearms boxes.
Agents of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested Philippe at the warehouse. He allegedly bought over 100 guns from a cooperating witness in Dahlongea, Ga., a small town about 60 miles north of Atlanta, between April and June, according to an affidavit filed by an ATF agent.
Philippe was convicted in Rhode Island in 2004 and served less than a year of a 10-year prison sentence for unlawfully carrying a pistol, according to court records.
