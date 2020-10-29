FRANKLIN -- An Attleboro man was fatally shot at a house on Elwood Road early Thursday morning and police are looking for a suspect in a car that left the scene.
The victim was Deandre Akeem Scott, 26, a former Franklin resident, who was shot in the chest about 12:45 a.m., according to authorities.
He was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.
Police received a 911 call reporting that a person was just shot at 25 Elwood Road. Officers responded and discovered Scott and began first aid until paramedics arrived soon afterward.
“This is not a random act. The parties involved appear to be known to each other,” Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey told The Sun Chronicle.
Morrissey responded to the scene and said the homicide investigation was “very active.” He declined to comment on a motive for the shooting.
Franklin police and state police assigned to his office were interviewing witnesses and obtaining search warrants, Morrissey said.
Forensic investigators with the state police Crime Scene Services section were also at the scene to collect evidence.
Police broadcast a description of a car believed to be occupied by the suspect or suspects to surrounding communities and warned that firearms may be in the vehicle.
Franklin Police Chief Thomas Lynch said there was no danger to the public since the individuals involved knew each other.
"This is the first incident of this type in Franklin since 1997. Franklin remains a safe community, and the public should have no worries in sending their children to school today,” Lynch said.
Scott's neighbors in Attleboro, where he lived in a three-decker on Pine Street with his mother Carline Scott and a brother say he was well liked.
He was a good guy, a neighbor said Thursday morning. “He’d give you the shirt off his back.”
The neighbor, who did not want to give her name “because of what happened,” was bewildered by the murder.
“He didn’t deserve that,” she said. “I hope they arrest whoever did it and he gets what he deserves.”
