ATTLEBORO -- A city man has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for selling 100 fentanyl pills to an undercover agent at the Westgate Mall in Brockton last year.
Robert Roscoe, 31, who also has a Boston address and who authorities have labeled a career criminal and a gang member, was also sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Boston to three years of supervised release.
U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton had sentenced Roscoe to 24 months in prison on June 16 for violating his probation for a 2019 conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Roscoe violated his probation by distributing the fentanyl.
Together with Monday's sentencing, he will serve 40 months in prison.
Roscoe pleaded guilty Sept. 29 in U.S. District Court to trafficking fentanyl and conspiracy to traffic the drug.
Prosecutors had recommended he serve 37 months in prison after he completes the two-year term for violating his probation.
A public defender representing Roscoe, Jessica Thrall, asked by Judge Leo T. Sorokin to impose a 30-month prison term concurrent with Roscoe's probation violation sentence.
Prosecutors argued Roscoe deserved to serve 37 months on top of the two-year sentence because of a criminal record including convictions for armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and assault and battery on a police officer.
They also argued he was involved with dealing “arguably the deadliest controlled substance sold on the street today” and contributing to the ongoing opioid crisis.
Roscoe admitted conspiring with co-defendant Ozair Pereira, who federal prosecutors say is a Brockton drug trafficker who was on probation for drug trafficking charges.
The February 2021 drug deal was video recorded, according to court records.
Pereira pleaded guilty last month and is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 20.