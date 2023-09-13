fall river superior court

ATTLEBORO — A 34-year-old city man who violently assaulted his girlfriend has been sentenced to serve four to six years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced Wednesday.

Kellie Koehler pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to indictments charging him with strangulation-subsequent offense, intimidation of a witness, indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14 and domestic assault and battery.