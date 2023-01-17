ATTLEBORO — A city man has been given a suspended jail term with probation after pleading guilty to going on a tirade over a parking sticker last summer at a Cape Cod beach.
Augusto Darosa, 45, was sentenced in Falmouth District Court last month to serve six months of a two-year jail term which was suspended with probation, according to online court records.
He pleaded guilty to one count of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, vandalizing property and assault and battery, according to the records.
Seven other charges were dismissed.
Falmouth police say Darosa became upset after he was told he needed a sticker to park at the residents-only Chapoquoit Beach on June 26.
He threatened a parking lot attendant and left the area but returned later in the day and slashed tires on a car, according to police.
Darosa had left before police officers arrived. He was arrested on a boat in West Falmouth Harbor after a lengthy search with the help of a Barnstable County Sheriff’s K9 unit and a state police helicopter.
State police said they used an infrared imaging device to spot Darosa on the boat. He was arrested without incident when offices were ferried to the boat.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.