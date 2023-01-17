cape boat arrest 6-28-22

Police arrive on a boat to arrest Augusto Darosa of Attleboro on another boat last summer in this photo taken from a state police infrared video.

 STATE POLICE

ATTLEBORO — A city man has been given a suspended jail term with probation after pleading guilty to going on a tirade over a parking sticker last summer at a Cape Cod beach.

Augusto Darosa, 45, was sentenced in Falmouth District Court last month to serve six months of a two-year jail term which was suspended with probation, according to online court records.

