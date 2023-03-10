ATTLEBORO -- A city man was given a suspended jail sentence Friday after pleading guilty to impersonating a police officer and driving a car equipped with lights to resemble a cruiser.
Michael R. Salvas, 51, of 10 Parker Court, Attleboro, was sentenced by Attleboro District Court Judge Gloriann Maroney to a six-month jail sentence suspended for six months with probation.
Salvas was charged after a dispute on Sept. 13, 2020, on Martin Street, where he was wearing a state police cap and claimed to be working for the Attleboro Police Department, according to court records.
Salvas also had a pepper spray gun holstered at his hip that was painted black to make it appear like an actual handgun, and his car was equipped with an after-market light bar to resemble a police cruiser, according to court records and a prosecutor.
Maroney rejected a recommendation by Salvas' lawyer for six months’ probation and imposed the sentence recommended by the prosecution.
Salvas was helping a friend keep the peace while a resident was moving out of a Martin Street home. The friend told police she was unaware he claimed to be armed or a police officer, according to a police report.
If he violates his probation, Salvas can be sentenced to up to six months in jail.
