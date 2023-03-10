Attleboro District Court building

Attleboro District Court

 Sun Chronicle file photo

ATTLEBORO -- A city man was given a suspended jail sentence Friday after pleading guilty to impersonating a police officer and driving a car equipped with lights to resemble a cruiser.

Michael R. Salvas, 51, of 10 Parker Court, Attleboro, was sentenced by  Attleboro District Court Judge Gloriann Maroney to a six-month jail sentence suspended for six months with probation.

