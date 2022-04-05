ATTLEBORO — A city man has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison for raping and molesting a teenage girl.
Kyle Beauchemin, 44, who was living on Park Street before his arrest in a separate investigation, was sentenced Monday by Fall River Superior Court Judge Renee Dupuis to a 9- to 12-year prison term, District Attorney ThomasQuinn III said Tuesday.
Beauchemin pleaded guilty on March 15 to rape of a child, attempt to commit a crime and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child younger than 14.
Authorities say Beauchemin knew the victim.
After he completes his sentence, he will be on probation for five years with a GPS monitoring bracelet.
Beauchemin still faces multiple charges, including enticement of a minor and distributing obscene matter, in Essex County Superior Court. They stem from his arrest Dec. 16, 2020, in an online child sex sting conducted by Newbury police, according to court records.
Authorities say an undercover police officer communicated with Beauchemin online before he allegedly traveled over 70 miles from Attleboro to Newbury to meet what he thought was going to be a 13-year-old girl for sex.
The case was scheduled for a plea hearing April 20.
Attleboro police became aware of the Newbury police investigation and learned the defendant had a relationship with a woman with a teenage daughter, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
During one conversation with the undercover officer, Beauchemin made comments about his interest in the girl, Miliote said.
In interviews with investigators, the girl disclosed that Beauchemin molested her several times and took photos of her with his cellphone while she was in the shower.
While he was being held in the Essex County jail on the Newbury charges, Beachemin admitted to police that he molested the girl.
In a statement, Quinn said, “The actions of the defendant are very disturbing and perverted. The sentence is appropriate to hold the defendant accountable for the harm he has caused the victim and her family.”
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Danielle Pixley.