ATTLEBORO — An Attleboro man has been sentenced to probation for sending a pornographic image to who he thought was a teenage girl who was really an undercover police officer.
Michael Ladouceur, 32, pleaded guilty last week in Newburyport District Court to charges of sending obscene matter to a minor and distributing obscene matter, the Daily News of Newburyport reported.
Ladouceur was given two years probation.
While on probation, Ladouceur must stay off social media sites, register with the state’s Sex Offender Registry Board, and not have unsupervised contact with anyone under 16.
A Newbury police detective was informed by an Arizona police detective that Ladouceur contacted him in May 2019 in an online chat room for children and was making inappropriate comments, records said.
The Arizona officer and later the Newbury officer posed as a 14-year-old and despite telling Ladouceur he was speaking to a young teen, the Attleboro man continued the chat, with the exchange going on for several hours and involving sexually graphic messages, records added.
Ladouceur was identified as the owner of the account from Registry of Motor Vehicles records, and his computer’s internet protocol address and internet provider led detectives to Ladouceur’s Attleboro home, officials said.
After getting a warrant to seize and search Ladouceur’s phone, the Arizona officer and an Attleboro police officer went to his place of work. At that time, Ladouceur appeared to try to destroy evidence on the phone, records indicated.
During an interview at the Attleboro police station, Ladouceur admitted he contacted underaged girls and obtained illicit images of them, officials said.
Ladouceur’s attorney, Brian Roman, told the court his client had learned his lesson.