attleboro police cruiser
Attleboro Police

 Sun Chronicle File Photo

ATTLEBORO — An Attleboro man has been sentenced to probation for sending a pornographic image to who he thought was a teenage girl who was really an undercover police officer.

Michael Ladouceur, 32, pleaded guilty last week in Newburyport District Court to charges of sending obscene matter to a minor and distributing obscene matter, the Daily News of Newburyport reported.