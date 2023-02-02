ATTLEBORO — A city man was given a suspended jail sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to weapons and narcotics charges related to a raid at his apartment last year.
Nichola Cossette, 31, of 60 Emory St., admitted in Attleboro District Court to possessing with intent to distribute psilocybin mushrooms and a stun gun in addition to prescription pills.
Judge Edmond Mathers sentenced Cossette to two years in jail, which was suspended for one year with probation.
His lawyer, Daniel Rich of Norton, said Cossette was ordered to perform drug tests while free on bail and he completed all that was required of him by the probation department.
Prosecutors agreed to the suspended jail sentence but wanted Cossette to be on probation for two years.
The charges stem from a raid of Cossette’s apartment and car on Jan. 24, 2022 when police executed a search warrant after two undercover officers watched him make a drug deal, according to court records.
Cossette had served four months in jail because the drug arrest triggered a probation violation for a hit-and-run case. He also served 18 months on a prior weapons case.
As a result of his plea, two drug charges among the five charges related to the raid were dismissed.
