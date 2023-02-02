james sullivan courthouse

The James Sullivan Courthouse in Attleboro

 staff file photo/

ATTLEBORO — A city man was given a suspended jail sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to weapons and narcotics charges related to a raid at his apartment last year.

Nichola Cossette, 31, of 60 Emory St., admitted in Attleboro District Court to possessing with intent to distribute psilocybin mushrooms and a stun gun in addition to prescription pills.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.