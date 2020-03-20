ATTLEBORO — A Park Street resident man was stabbed outside his home during an argument over a marijuana sale late Thursday night and is in critical condition, police said.
The victim, who is in his 20s, is in the intensive care unit at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said Friday.
No arrests have been made.
Heagney said the investigation, led by Detective Paul Lesbirel, remains active, adding that he could not release many details.
“It’s evolving and developing,” Heagney said.
The stabbing occurred in the area of Christopher Drive and was not a random crime, he said.
“We don’t believe it was a stranger on a stranger,” Heagney said.
Investigators cleared the crime scene about 9 a.m. Friday.
Police were notified of the stabbing at about 11 p.m. Thursday by Sturdy Memorial Hospital after the victim “was driven there by a third party,” Heagney said.
The victim, who was not identified, was stabbed in the torso and later transferred to Rhode Island Hospital, the chief said.
The stabbing is at least the third marijuana-related assault in Attleboro this year, and in 2017 a man was fatally shot in a botched marijuana robbery at a South Avenue home.
“It’s a disturbing trend,” Heagney said. “The legalization of marijuana was supposed to decrease these incidents, according to the so-called experts. But we’re seeing the exact opposite in our city.”
The chief said he believes the assaults are occurring because marijuana is still a profitable drug despite its legalization. He said he considers it the most dangerous drug because it is so profitable.
The pot-related incidents this year include an assault in January in which a 17-year-old was robbed of the drug and cash on Park Avenue after being hit over the head by his assailant.
Also that month, a 20-year-old man was robbed in Larson Woods in an attempt to buy a gun.
In February, a man was pistol whipped in a marijuana-related assault on Elizabeth Street, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.