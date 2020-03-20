ATTLEBORO — A Park Street man was stabbed in the back outside his home during an argument over a marijuana sale late Thursday night, the third such crime in the city this year, police said.
The victim, who is in his 20s, is in the intensive care unit at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, according to police.
Initially listed in critical condition, he was later upgraded to serious condition and is expected to survive, according to Detective Lt. Timothy Cook Jr.
No arrests have been made but police have identified a suspect, Cook said.
Before the argument ensued, the two men were smoking “dabs” in a pipe while sitting in a car parked outside the home, Cook said.
A dab refers to the THC residue extracted from marijuana, which is concentrated and more potent than dried marijuana.
The investigation, led by Detective Paul Lesbirel, revealed the two men know one another.
“Everything we found indicates all the parties know each other,” Cook said.
Neither man’s name was released.
The stabbing occurred in the Christopher Drive area of Park Street, according to police.
The victim was driven to Sturdy Memorial Hospital “by a third party,” Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
The hospital, which is mandated to report suspicious injuries, notified police about 11 p.m. Thursday, according to Heagney.
The victim was transferred to Rhode Island Hospital due to the seriousness of the stab wound to his back, according to police.
Police also went to the victim’s home as part of their investigation. They cleared the crime scene about 9 a.m. Friday.
The stabbing is at least the third marijuana-related assault in Attleboro this year, and in 2017 a man was fatally shot in a botched marijuana robbery at a South Avenue home.
“It’s a disturbing trend,” Heagney said. “The legalization of marijuana was supposed to decrease these incidents, according to the so-called experts. But we’re seeing the exact opposite in our city.”
The chief said he believes the assaults are occurring because marijuana is still a profitable drug despite its legalization. He said he considers it the most dangerous drug because it is so profitable.
The pot-related incidents this year include an assault in January in which a 17-year-old was robbed of the drug and cash on Park Avenue after being hit over the head by his assailant.
Also that month, a 20-year-old man was robbed in Larson Woods in an attempt to buy a gun.
In February, a man was pistol-whipped in a marijuana-related assault on Elizabeth Street, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.