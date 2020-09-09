ATTLEBORO -- A city man arrested by federal agents in March after allegedly of using Snapchat to engage in sexually explicit video exchanges with two young girls in Virginia has been indicted by a grand jury.
Garry Bienvenue, 58, was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Boston on one count each of receiving child pornography and possession of child pornography, authorities said Wednesday.
Bienvenue has been held in federal custody without bail since his arrest at his apartment at 23 Fourth St. on March 12, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston.
His lawyer, Oscar Cruz Jr., a federal public defender in Boston, declined to comment on the allegations.
Bienvenue, the father of an adult son, allegedly admitted to using Snapchat to communicate with the two girls and video chat with them, according to court documents.
The girls, who are about 11 and 12 years old, live in Hanover County, Va., which is north of Richmond.
He allegedly masturbated during video chats with the girls and sometimes he would ask them to masturbate while he watched, according to an affidavit filed by an agent with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.
During the execution of a court-ordered search warrant at his apartment, agents allegedly discovered four videos depicting child pornography, including one depicting the rape of a child as young as 3 to 5 years-old, after a forensic review of his cell phone.
The indictment is related to child pornography allegedly involving a pre-pubescent minor and a minor who had not attained 12 years of age, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
The charge of receipt of child pornography provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in prison. The charge of possession of child pornography provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
Attleboro police assisted in the investigation by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations in Boston and Massachusetts State Police.
The case was brought as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse. Federal, state and local law enforcement work together in the initiative to apprehend individuals who exploit children and try to identify and rescue victims.
