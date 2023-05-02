ATTLEBORO — A city man arrested for allegedly threatening a man who made comments to his girlfriend in a convenience store on March 17 has been indicted by a Bristol County grand jury.
Jeffrey S. Sek, 24, of 68 Lamb St., is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Fall River Superior Court on six charges including assault by means of a dangerous weapon and unlawfully carrying a loaded weapon, according to court records.
Sek pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court after his arrest the same day as the alleged threat. His lawyer, Scott Bradley of West Bridgewater, has said the evidence against his client was not strong.
Now that the case has been transferred to superior court, Sek faces harsher penalties if convicted.
Sek, who has previously served jail time for violent crimes involving guns, is being held without bail as a danger to the alleged victim. A prosecutor in superior court has filed a motion asking a judge to continue holding Sek while the case is pending.
The alleged victim told police he encountered two women, one of whom was Sek’s girlfriend, at a convenience store on Emory Street and tried to engage them in conversation.
Afterwards, the man told police he ran into Sek, who was armed with a handgun. Sek allegedly pulled the slide back on the weapon and told the man to run, according to a court filing in superior court.
Sek was later found inside his girlfriend’s car near the man’s home along with his girlfriend, another man and a woman. Police say they searched the vehicle and recovered a loaded .40-caliber Glock pistol, an unloaded 9 mm Glock and a large capacity feeding device containing 15 9 mm bullets.
Last year, Sek was arrested on a charge related to a Providence homicide but the case was later dropped.
