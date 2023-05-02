Jeffrey Sek
Buy Now

Jeffrey Sek, at right, with his lawyer, Scott Bradley, during a dangerousness hearing in Attleboro District Court on March 23.

 By DAVID LINTON/The Sun Chronicle

ATTLEBORO — A city man arrested for allegedly threatening a man who made comments to his girlfriend in a convenience store on March 17 has been indicted by a Bristol County grand jury.

Jeffrey S. Sek, 24, of 68 Lamb St., is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Fall River Superior Court on six charges including assault by means of a dangerous weapon and unlawfully carrying a loaded weapon, according to court records.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.