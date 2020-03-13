ATTLEBORO — A city man has pleaded innocent to charges he forced an intellectually disabled woman into his minivan and raped her at the downtown commuter rail lot two months ago.
David Rogers, 63, of 24 Park Ave., entered his plea earlier this week in Fall River Superior Court. He faces a dangerousness hearing Tuesday during which prosecutors are expected to ask a judge to continue holding him without bail.
Rogers has been in custody since his Jan. 10 arrest.
Police say they caught him sexually assaulting the woman in the back of his van in the MBTA parking lot off Wall Street.
A woman walking her dog reported seeing Rogers allegedly force the woman into the van and drive to the back of the lot. Prosecutors say he knew of the woman’s disability.
Rogers allegedly gave a videotaped confession after his arrest.
His lawyer, Joshua Werner of Easton, disputed the allegations during a dangerousness hearing held in Attleboro District Court soon after his client’s arrest.
Rogers was indicted by a Bristol County grand jury last month on charges of aggravated rape, assault with intent to rape, kidnapping, and indecent assault and battery on a person with an intellectual disability.
The indictment transferred the case from district court to superior court, which has jurisdiction to hear serious felonies.
