NORTON — An alleged drunken driver accused of purposely crashing into a stone wall and tree and killing one of his passengers has been indicted by a Bristol County grand jury.
Russell Stone, 60, of 6 Holman St., Attleboro, was indicted earlier this month on charges of manslaughter while driving intoxicated, motor vehicle homicide while driving drunk and drunken driving causing serious bodily injury, according to court records.
He faces arraignment in Fall River Superior Court on Nov. 12.
Stone was allegedly twice the legal limit for alcohol intoxication and had cocaine in his system when the crash occurred June 7 on Oak Street.
Killed in the crash was the rear-seat passenger, Theresa McNutt, 36, of Attleboro. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Stone and another passenger were injured and treated at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
Stone had previously pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court. The indictment transfers the case for prosecution in superior court where he could face harsher penalties if convicted.
Manslaughter while driving while intoxicated carries a mandatory minimum five-year prison sentence.
Stone was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed when he drove into a stone wall and a tree, according to court records.
Prior to the crash, prosecutors allege Stone threatened to kill his passengers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.