PAWTUCKET -- An Attleboro man was killed in an early morning crash Thursday on Interstate 95.
The crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. on I-95 South around Exit 27 in Pawtucket, according to police.
The driver, identified as Osman Eduardo Lopez-Enriquez, 19, was in the high-speed lane when he veered left, hit the Jersey barrier in the center median and rolled over, police said.
Lopez-Enriquez was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.
An investigation into the crash is continuing.
