ATTLEBORO -- Shawn Nguon was remembered Friday as an intelligent, friendly student-athlete who exemplified the best of Attleboro High School.
The Blue Pride community was in mourning for the 2014 graduate, honor roll student and tennis star, who was killed in a car crash in Seekonk early Thursday at the age of 25.
“He had the warmest smile. He was a bright kid,” Attleboro High School Principal Bill Runey said Friday.
“He stood for what we aspire for our students,” Runey said.
In addition to being consistently on the honor roll, Runey said Nguon was a presence on the tennis team.
“Our hearts are heavy,” said a message on the Attleboro High School Facebook page posted Friday.
“Shawn had a positive impact on our Blue Pride Community with his warm smile and contributions both in and out of the classroom,” the message said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”
In addition to tennis, Nguon was on the track team and was on the student council his senior year.
A Facebook page under his name said he had attended the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth.
The cause of the 4 a.m. crash on Central Avenue (Route 152) in Seekonk remains under investigation by state and local police and no charges were immediately filed.
But Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella said a preliminary investigation revealed that a car driven by a 16-year-old Attleboro boy went out of control and crossed the center line into the path of Nguon’s car.
The 16-year-old was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to authorities.
