ATTLEBORO — An Attleboro man was killed and his elderly passenger critically injured when their car was struck by a wrong-way driver Saturday night on Interstate 495 in Westborough.
Adam Nazare, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on I-495 South near Exit 22, state police said Sunday.
His passenger, an 83-year-old Attleboro woman, was listed in critical condition at UMass Memorial Healthcare Center in Worcester.
State police did not release her name or whether she was related to Nazare.
Also killed in the crash was the wrong-way driver, identified as 43-year-old Viktoria I. Staskievich of Braintree.
Staskievich died of injuries she suffered in the crash later at UMass Memorial Healthcare Center, according to state police.
State police said troopers at the Millbury barracks received reports of a wrong-way driver on I-495 South at about 8:42 p.m. in the area of Exit 21 in Hopkinton.
Shortly afterwards, callers reported a head-on crash just north of the next exit in Westborough.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2017 Volvo XC60 driven by Staskievich was traveling northbound on the southbound side of I-495 when it struck Nazare’s 2018 Chevrolet Trax head on.
State police closed the highway in the crash for about three hours.
The accident remains under investigation by troopers at the Millbury barracks, state police accident reconstruction experts and crime scene analysts.
