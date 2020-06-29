ATTLEBORO -- A city man has been identified as the pedestrian killed when he was struck by a car while crossing a highway in North Smithfield Sunday night.
Raymond Mercier, 57, was crossing Route 146 with another person on the northbound side near Sayles Hill Road when the accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Rhode Island State Police said Monday.
Mercier was treated for his injuries at the scene and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where he later died.
The driver of the car, a North Smithfield resident whose name was not released, was not injured.
Speed or impairment does not appear to be a factor at this time. However, the accident remains under investigation, state police said.
Anyone with information about the accident may contact the Lincoln Barracks at 401-444-1100.
