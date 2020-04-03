An Attleboro man and his two golfing partners are being charged with playing a round in Rhode Island in violation of a ban on people coming into the state for non-work-related reasons.
Gregory S. Corbett, 51, of Attleboro, allegedly played a round Wednesday at Meadow Brook Golf Course in Richmond with Tyler E. Pietrzyk, 22, and Nye M. Cameron, 22, both of Taunton, according to police in the central Rhode Island town.
They were apprehended at a nearby McDonald's restaurant, where police say the men changed cars to drive to the course in a vehicle with Rhode Island license plates.
The men were released at the scene and face a summons to appear in court May 14, according to a release from Police Chief Elwood Johnson.
The emergency ban regarding out-of-staters went into effect March 30 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ordered by Gov. Gina Raimondo, it requires those entering Rhode Island to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days unless they are working in the state. Violating the order is a misdemeanor.
Richmond police were dispatched to the McDonald's Wednesday afternoon for a report that two vehicles with Massachusetts license plates had been parked in the rear of the restaurant for several hours, according to the chief.
Workers saw three men remove golf bags from the two vehicles, load them into a car with Rhode Island plates and drive off, Johnson said.
Officers subsequently saw the same Rhode Island-registered vehicle, driven by a Narragansett resident, return to the restaurant about 3:15 p.m., he said.
Officers reported seeing the three Massachusetts men remove their clubs from the car near the cars that had been parked in the lot. A subsequent investigation revealed the men played a round at Meadow Brook, less than a mile and half away from the McDonald’s, Johnson said.
Since the governor's order took effect, police have received several reports of Massachusetts residents at golf courses in town, Johnson said.
Massachusetts closed golf courses last week due to the pandemic.
After Raimondo's order, Meadow Brook put up signs limiting the course to Rhode Island residents only, according to the chief.
Since Wednesday's incident, public golf courses in Richmond are now requiring golfers to present valid identification to verify proof of residency, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.