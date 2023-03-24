Jeffrey Sek
Buy Now

Jeffrey Sek, at right, with his lawyer, Scott Bradley, during a dangerousness hearing in Attleboro District Court Thursday.

 By DAVID LINTON/The Sun Chronicle

ATTLEBORO -- A city man who allegedly threatened another man with a handgun was deemed a danger Thursday and ordered held without bail Thursday.

Jeffrey S. Sek, 24, of 68 Lamb St., who has served jail time for violent offenses involving guns, has denied the allegations.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.