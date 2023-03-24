ATTLEBORO -- A city man who allegedly threatened another man with a handgun was deemed a danger Thursday and ordered held without bail Thursday.
Jeffrey S. Sek, 24, of 68 Lamb St., who has served jail time for violent offenses involving guns, has denied the allegations.
He has pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to assault and weapons charges.
Sek was arrested March 17 about 4 ½ hours after the alleged victim made remarks to two women, including Sek’s girlfriend, at the Emory Convenience store on Emory Street, according to a prosecutor.
The alleged victim was in fear for his life after he encountered Sek on the street with a gun and ran when he believed he was going to be shot, Assistant District Attorney Christopher Toohey said.
The man ran to his home, Toohey said, and then saw two cars in a parking lot near his apartment. One he saw Sek driving earlier and the women were in the other.
When police arrived, Sek was in a car with the women and another man. A search of the vehicle turned up two guns, Toohey said.
Sek’s lawyer, Scott Bradley of West Bridgewater, argued the weapons were found near the other man and said his client only admitted they were his when police placed handcuffs on everyone.
“There’s not strong evidence they were Mr. Sek’s guns,” Bradley said, adding that the legality of the search was questionable.
Bradley said the prosecution’s case rests on “speculation” and questioned the credibility of the alleged victim, suggesting the man sexually harassed the women in the store.
The defense lawyer said there was nothing “sinister” about his client and the others being found in the parking lot. Bradley said one of the women lives across the street uses the lot to park her car.
Toohey argued Sek has a history of violent crimes and threatening individuals with guns to steal items of little value, including footwear and pocket change.
While a teenager in juvenile court, Sek was convicted of ordering a younger teen at gunpoint into a car before driving to the boy’s house and stealing his Sony PlayStation, Toohey said.
Sek was sentenced to a 2- to 4-year sentence for the crimes, according to the prosecutor.
Sek is due back in court on the current charges on April 27 but his lawyer told the court he has been in talks with a superior court prosecutor and expected the case to be presented to a grand jury.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.