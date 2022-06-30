ATTLEBORO — A city man authorities labeled a career criminal pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to trafficking fentanyl while on probation for a previous gun possession charge.
Robert Roscoe, 31, who also had an address in Boston, was scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin on Sept. 21.
Roscoe pleaded guilty in Boston federal court to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of distribution of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Prosecutors say Roscoe conspired with co-defendant Ozair Pereira of Brockton on Feb. 3, 2021 to distribute fentanyl to a cooperating witness at the Westgate Mall in Brockton.
Pereira’s case is pending and he has pleaded innocent. He was on probation on drug trafficking charges at the time, according to prosecutors.
At the time of the drug sale, Roscoe was on probation for a 2019 conviction out of federal court for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
He was sentenced last week to two years in prison after he admitted to violating his probation, according to court records.
Roscoe had been previously convicted of armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, and assault and battery on a police officer, according to prosecutors.
“Despite his past encounters with the criminal legal system, Mr. Roscoe chose to continue engaging in illegal activity by trafficking deadly narcotics into our communities. Adding insult to injury, he was on supervised release at the time he engaged in this new criminal conduct,” U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement.
“We have lost far too many people to the opioid crisis and that number continues to rise. Drug traffickers, especially ones who are career criminals, will be found and prosecuted by my office,” Rollins said.
The conviction was possible through the cooperative investigation of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in addition to local, state and federal agencies, she said.
The maximum penalty for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl is 20 years in prison.