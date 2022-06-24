ATTLEBORO — A city man whose apartment was raided by federal agents in a gang crackdown in 2020 has admitted to drug conspiracy and fentanyl possession charges.
Damian Cortez, 33, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Thursday to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, according to court records.
He was scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Leo Sorokin on Nov. 3.
In his plea deal, his lawyer and prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence of between six and 14 years in prison followed by three years of probation.
Cortez was living in an apartment at 19 Falmouth St. when it was raided on June 16, 2020 by agents from the FBI and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as city police.
Authorities say they recovered fentanyl and drug paraphernalia from the apartment.
The raid was part of a sweep by federal authorities targeting the Boston gang NOB in which 31 individuals were taken into custody.
Cortez, who has addresses in Randolph and Quincy, was not a member of the gang but the Falmouth Street apartment was rented by a gang member, according to court records.
Evidence from his cellphones seized by police two months before the raid indicated Cortez communicated with drug suppliers and NOB gang members.
He was named in a superseding indictment with nine members of the gang and had previously faced federal prostitution charges.
Cortez, who is being held in federal custody, was scheduled for a jury trial Monday in Attleboro District Court on domestic abuse and charges related to a high-speed chase that ended in Pawtucket.