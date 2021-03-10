ATTLEBORO -- A city man arrested last year by federal agents pleaded guilty Wednesday to child pornography charges.
Garry Bienvenue, 59, who has been in jail since his arrest on March 12, 2020, was scheduled to be sentenced July 12 by Chief U.S. District Court Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV.
But during a virtual hearing Wednesday, Bienvenue pleaded guilty to receiving and and possessing child pornography, according to court records.
During a search of his apartment at 23 Fourth St., agents say they discovered four videos depicting child pornography, including one depicting the rape of a child as young as 3 to 5 years old.
He was arrested after an investigation found Bienvenue, the father of an adult son, was using Snapchat to engage in sexually explicit video exchanges with two young girls in Virginia, according to court records.
The charge of receiving child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and up to 20 years. The charge of possession of child pornography calls for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
