ATTLEBORO — A South Attleboro man was sentenced to serve six months of a 2 1/2-year jail term Wednesday after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting an ex-girlfriend at his mobile home.
Joseph R. Lamountain Jr., 48, of Red Oak Mobile Home Park, 480 Collins St., admitted to a charge of indecent assault and battery in Attleboro District Court, according to records.
The balance of the sentence was suspended with probation for two years and Lamountain has already served almost five months of the sentence.
When he is released, he must wear a GPS bracelet and participate in batterer’s and substance abuse counseling. He must also submit to random drug and alcohol tests and stay away from the victim, according to court records. A kidnapping charge was dismissed.
In a separate case, Lamountain pleaded guilty to a second-offense drunken driving charge and was given a six-month sentence, which was suspended for two years. He must complete a 14-day in-patient alcohol treatment program, according to court records.
