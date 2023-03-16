ATTLEBORO — A city man pleaded innocent Thursday in Attleboro District Court to possessing a dozen images of alleged child pornography downloaded to his cellphone.
Kevin Sweeney, 32, of 59 Water St., Unit A, was arrested Wednesday when state police and city detectives executed a search warrant at his home, according to a police report.
He is free on $1,000 cash bail, which he posted at the Foxboro state police barracks after he was booked Wednesday, according to court records.
He was ordered to have no contact with children younger than 16.
State police seized his cellphone, which they alleged contained a dozen images of child pornography after examining the device on scene in addition to two laptops which will be analyzed later, according to a police report.
Sweeney’s arrest comes after an investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crimes Unit with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Sweeney’s case was continued to May for a pretrial conference.
