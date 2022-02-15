ATTLEBORO — A city man was arraigned in Attleboro District Court Tuesday on charges of downloading child pornography images on his smartphone.
Konrad L. Gajda, 24, of 919 Read St., appeared in court on a summons and pleaded innocent.
Bail was set at $5,000 cash or $50,000 surety.
Gajda was ordered to not possess child pornography and stay away from children under age 18.
The charges stem from an investigation by the state police cyber crime unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Authorities say Gajda had images of child pornography involving girls as young as 10 stored in his email account and on Snapchat.
Assistant District Attorney Alec Lengyel recommended $10,000 cash bail. He said the amount was necessary because even though the defendant had no prior criminal record he had an incentive to flee because prosecutors will ask for jail time and he would have to register as a sex offender if he is convicted.
The case was continued to April for a pretrial conference.