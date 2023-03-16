Attleboro District Court building

Attleboro District Court

 Sun Chronicle file photo

ATTLEBORO — A city man pleaded innocent Thursday in Attleboro District Court to possessing a dozen images of alleged child pornography downloaded to his cellphone.

Kevin Sweeney, 32, of 59 Water St., Unit A, was arrested Wednesday when state police and city detectives executed a search warrant at his home, according to a police report.

