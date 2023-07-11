Attleboro police cruiser
ATTLEBORO — A 24-year-old Attleboro man pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Fall River Superior Court to charges he assaulted and injured a city police officer in May.

Preston E. Rush, who police say is of Attleboro but was homeless at the time of his arrest, faces charges of assault and battery on a police officer causing serious bodily injury and resisting arrest.

