ATTLEBORO — A 24-year-old Attleboro man pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Fall River Superior Court to charges he assaulted and injured a city police officer in May.
Preston E. Rush, who police say is of Attleboro but was homeless at the time of his arrest, faces charges of assault and battery on a police officer causing serious bodily injury and resisting arrest.
He was arrested May 30 after allegedly scuffling with Officer Brandon Sharrott when the officer tried to arrest him on an outstanding warrant at Peck and Pleasant streets, according to court records.
Rush fled but was arrested soon afterwards by other officers on Hope Street, which runs parallel to Pleasant between Peck Street and Holden Street.
Sharrott was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for a knee injury and was expected to be out on leave for a period of time, according to a police report.
Rush was wanted on a warrant in Rhode Island for allegedly violating a no-contact order, according to the report.
He was indicted two weeks ago by a Bristol County grand jury and has been held without bail since his arrest. However, Judge Valerie A. Yarashus set bail Tuesday at $150,000 surety or $15,000 cash bail with a condition that he wear a GPS bracelet if he posts bail, according to court records.
The case was continued to next month for a pretrial conference.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.