ATTLEBORO — A local man who says he wants “to hold the line against a Democrat Party that has gone from the party of the people to the party of the woke,” is running for state representative. But don’t expect him to come knocking on your door.
Republican Steven “Roky” Escobar, 28, is challenging incumbent Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, who is seeking a third full term in November. Escobar filed nomination papers with the secretary of state’s office earlier this month. He says he won’t be doing fundraising and will pay for his campaign himself and won’t engage in traditional door-to-door campaigning.
Escobar is the director of Bridging the Gap Between Youth and Community Services, a program of The Salvation Army, and is the outbreak migration queue manager for the Rhode Island Department of Health.
He has bachelor’s degrees in psychology and political science from Bridgewater State University, is completing a master’s degree in macro social work at Boston University, a certificate in project management from Bryant University, a certificate in human rights from the U.S. Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights, and a certificate in diversity and inclusion from Cornell University.
“I am running for the 2nd Bristol District because the Statehouse is going to need a stronger conservative presence in 2023 to hold the line against a Democrat party that has gone from the party of the people to the party of the woke,” Escobar said in a statement. “I grew up a conservative Democrat because I held on to the values of ending homelessness, feeding the hungry, and social justice ideals with a conservative ideology that people should have an individual responsibility to being a part of their own rescue.”
He added that it is the Republican Party “that is pushing for tax cuts so that Massachusetts residents do not have to seek government assistance. It is the Republican Party that has maintained a focus on the forgotten people of Massachusetts who go to work every day or are retired and feel the effects of big government.”
Escobar says he will fund his campaign himself.
“I have pledged to not knock-on people doors or collect campaign funds. I advocate for small government; the government should not knock on your door,” he said.
Escobar said he will not send out flyers or distribute lawn signs. Instead, he urged residents to donate to a nonprofit organization such as The Salvation Army.
“I am not collecting campaign funds because I need to be the example that the candidate who wins should not be the one who can fundraise the best,” he said.
This is not Escobar’s first foray into politics. He took out papers to run for city council in 2019 but did not return them. He says he learned he had been accepted into the Boston University master’s degree program and believed he would not have had time to run a campaign.
It’s also not the first time he’s been featured in the pages of The Sun Chronicle. A story in 2015 told of his work as a peer mentor at Bridging The Gap, a juvenile court diversion program hosted by The Salvation Army and supported by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office under a grant from the United Way.