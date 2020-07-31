ATTLEBORO -- A 21-year-old city man was sentenced to a year in jail Friday after admitting to his role in the robbery of a 16-year-old boy last January during a meeting to sell the teen a gun.
Michael Nevarez Jr., 21, of 14 Holman St., was also sentenced in Attleboro District Court to three years probation on a charge of larceny from a person. He got the year in jail for possessing ammunition.
The incident occurred Jan. 15 at the Larson Woodland, near Willett Elementary School. The teen told police he was robbed at gunpoint by three men in hooded sweatshirts after arranging to meet Nevarez to buy a gun.
Nevarez admitted to stealing $97 cash and the boy’s backpack, which was recovered from Nevarez's home along with prescription pills belonging to the victim. Nevarez received a concurrent six-month term for drug possession related to the pills.
The victim told police he and the defendant belonged to rival gangs but Nevarez’s lawyer, Amit Singh of Attleboro, had denied his client was a gang member.
Police executed a search warrant at Nevarez’s home and seized 47 9 mm rounds, a pellet gun designed to resemble a Glock 9 mm semiautomatic pistol and an 8 mm handgun that fires blanks. Police allege it was modified to fire 9 mm rounds.
However, Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azavedo said the gun was tested at a state police lab and did not fire. As a result, firearms possession charges against Nevarez were dismissed.
Nevarez has been held in jail since his arrest in January and is nearing parole eligibility, the lawyers said in court.
When he is released from jail, Nevarez will have to wear a GPS bracelet and obey a curfew. He was also ordered to obtain a mental health evaluation and to stay away from the victim.
The disposition was a joint recommendation to Judge Daniel O’Shea, who imposed the sentence. He cited the defendant’s age and limited criminal record.
The victim was hesitant to testify at a trial and did not want to be heard in court, the prosecutor told the judge.
“We hope the defendant uses this opportunity to get on the right path,” Azavedo told the court.
Singh said he represented another defendant in another court in a similar case who was able to complete his probation.
If Nevarez fails to complete his, he could risk being found guilty of the larceny charge and going back to jail, a prospect the judge told him to avoid.
“There is no future in going to jail,” O’Shea said.
Log In
