ATTLEBORO — A city man was sentenced to 10 years and one month in federal prison Monday for having over 600 images of child pornography in his possession and engaging in sexually explicit conversations and conduct with two young girls via a phone app.
During a video hearing in U.S. District Court, Garry Bienvenue, 59, was also sentenced by Judge F. Dennis Saylor to five years of probation after his release from prison and to pay $3,000 restitution to one of the victims.
Bienvenue, who was living at 23 Fourth St. when he was arrested by federal agents and local police on March 12, 2020, has been held in custody since then.
He pleaded guilty in March to receiving and possessing child pornography.
In brief remarks to the court Monday, Bienvenue accepted responsibility for his actions and said he would seek counseling.
“I want to apologize to my community, my friends and most of all my family,” Bienvenue told the court.
The defendant kept his actions hidden from his adult son and a former girlfriend who is the son’s mother, according to court records.
In examining his electronic devices, agents discovered videos depicting child pornography, including one depicting the rape of a child as young as 3 to 5 years old, according to court records.
His arrest came after the mother of two girls, who were about 11 and 12 years old from Hanover County, Va., contacted authorities. Bienvenue used the Snapchat app to engage in sexually explicit conversations and conduct with the girls, according to court records.
He also used an app to watch live-streamed adult and child pornography from the Philippines. He also solicited and caregivers of children in the Philippines via the app to force children to enage in naked video chats with him and engaged in sexual conduct according to court records.
The day before his arrest, he told one child’s caregiver in the Philippines to “tell her she can do a lot more tomorrow,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Elianna Nuzum told the court Monday.
Nuzum said the suggested sentencing guidelines, which are not mandatory, call for more time but that Bienvenue was given credit for cooperating immediately with investigators after his arrest and taking responsibility for his actions.
The judge rejected the recommendation of federal public defender Oscar Cruz Jr. to sentence Bienvenue to five years in prison. Cruz said his client was a first-time offender who grew up poor and under difficult circumstances.
The judge and the prosecutor both said Bienvenue’s conduct went beyond merely watching child pornography on his computer, noting he sought out young girls via a cellphone app to engage in sexual explicit conversations and conduct.
“Thank heavens there was no physical contact,” the judge said, calling Bienvenue’s conduct “disturbing” and “horrific.”
The judge added that the conduct leaves a lasting impact on minor victims.
After his release from prison, the judge ordered Bienvenue to register as a sex offender, obtain sex offender counseling, and have no contact either in person or virtually with any minor child, among other conditions.
