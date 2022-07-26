ATTLEBORO -- A city man busted in a drug raid at his apartment in September was sentenced to 18 months in jail Tuesday after pleading guilty in Attleboro District Court.
Nathaniel S. Mayer, 24, who was arrested Sept. 27 at 199 South Main St., admitted to possessing class A and B substances with the intent to distribute them.
In a joint recommendation to the judge by a prosecutor and Mayer’s lawyer, the charges were reduced from drug trafficking as a result of his change of plea.
When police raided his apartment, they say they found over 2,500 counterfeit Xanax pills, counterfeit Adderall pills and other suspected narcotics, including methamphetamine and fentanyl with an estimated street value of $57,000.
Mayer also forfeited $1,300 cash seized in the raid.
Following his jail sentence, Mayer will be on probation for three years and will have to submit to random drug and alcohol tests.
He was arrested after an investigation by city detectives, the United States Postal Inspector’s Office and the Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force.
During the investigation, an informant working with undercover police bought a bag of fake Xanax pills from Mayer, who purports to sell the real thing, authorities said.
During the course of a month, police surveillance determined Mayer made at least five alleged drug sales, according to arguments at a previous court hearing.
