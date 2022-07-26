Nathaniel Mayer Narcotics

Police display counterfeit pills and alleged narcotics seized in a raid of an Attleboro man’s apartment last September.

 ATTLEBORO POLICE

ATTLEBORO -- A city man busted in a drug raid at his apartment in September was sentenced to 18 months in jail Tuesday after pleading guilty in Attleboro District Court.

Nathaniel S. Mayer, 24, who was arrested Sept. 27 at 199 South Main St., admitted to possessing class A and B substances with the intent to distribute them.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.