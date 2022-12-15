ATTLEBORO -- A city man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison Thursday for his role in trafficking the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl with a Boston gang.
Damian Cortez, 34, was also sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorkin in Boston to three years of probation following his release from prison.
Prosecutors say Cortez was associated with the NOB gang which engaged in drug distribution, prostitution and violent crimes including murder.
He was arrested in June 2020 along with 31 gang members and associates in a sweep from Boston to Fall River by the FBI, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and local law enforcement.
Authorities raided an apartment rented for Cortez on Falmouth Street and found over 1 kilogram of fentanyl, a pill press and pills, prosecutors said in court papers.
Prosecutors say the fentanyl-laced pills were sold to drug customers who believed they were buying oxycodone.
Agents also found rap lyrics in Cortez's personal papers boasting about engaging in prostitution, violence and drug dealing, prosecutors said in the sentencing memorandum.
Cortez has been held in federal custody since his arrest and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, according to court records.
As part of his plea, prosecutors agreed to drop a prostitution indictment related to an arrest in Maine.
Prosecutors recommended a 13-year prison term and his lawyer asked for a six-year term.
Cortez, the father of a 10-year-old girl, also had addresses in Randolph and Quincy and was originally of Boston, according to court records.
Six months before federal agents raided his apartment, Cortez was charged by Attleboro police with assaulting his girlfriend in a car and leading police on a high-speed chase into Pawtucket.
The case in Attleboro District Court was dismissed shortly after he pleaded guilty to the federal drug charges.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.