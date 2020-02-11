ATTLEBORO -- A 25-year-old city man with a history of abusing his girlfriend pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and other charges and was sentenced to jail.
Elliott T. McKearney, 68 Peck St., entered his plea in Attleboro District Court and was sentenced to one year in jail, to be served after he completes a 15-month sentence for violating his probation.
McKearney was on probation for previously assaulting the 34-year-old woman.
He admitted to assaulting the woman at her Norton apartment and not allowing her to leave last June. He also admitted to threatening to kill her during the ordeal, according to court records.
The woman's injuries included a cut lip and a cut under her left eye in addition to bite marks and bruises.
McKearney also admitted to violating a restraining order by texting her minutes after police served him with the court order.
Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azevedo recommended the maximum 2 1/2 year sentence in addition to the probation violation sentence. She said the incidents last year came after other domestic incidents, some of which occurred in front of others who intervened to help the woman.
McKearney's lawyer, Greg DiPaolo of Fall River, argued for a lenient sentence, saying McKearney had a limited criminal record in a short span of time. He said his client suffers from mental health issues and has not received the proper medication while in jail awaiting trial.
