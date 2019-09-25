ATTLEBORO -- A city man has been sentenced to five years in prison on charges related to a drive-by shooting in Providence last year.
Rachana Senghirann, 23, pleaded no contest in Providence Superior Court earlier this week to one count of committing a drive-by shooting and one count of carrying a pistol without a license, the Rhode Island Attorney General's office said Wednesday.
Had the case proceeded to trial, prosecutors would have proved that sometime on Jan. 21, 2018, Senghirann, a passenger in a minivan, fired a .38 special revolver at another vehicle while in the area of Douglas Avenue in Providence.
Providence police officers in the area of Veazie Street and Douglas Avenue heard a series of gunshots and subsequently witnessed a sedan speeding and driving erratically, closely followed by a white minivan with its driver side sliding door completely open, according to prosecutors.
Officers pulled over the minivan and found a revolver under the driver’s seat. Senghirann later admitted the revolver was in his possession and that he fired it from the vehicle, according to prosecutors.
Providence Superior Court Judge Kristin Rodgers sentenced Senghirann to a 12-year sentence with five years to serve at the Adult Correctional Institution. The balance was suspended with probation, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General's office.
Providence Officer Scott Campbell and detectives David Harrington and David Perez led the investigation into the case. Special Assistant Attorney General Alison Bittl prosecuted the case.
