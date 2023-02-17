ATTLEBORO — A 35-year-old city man was sentenced last week in Attleboro District Court to five years’ probation after admitting to possessing child pornography downloaded from the internet.
Christopher Dahlbeck, of 300 Handy St., was arrested in April 2019 after what started as a federal probe led to the arrest of him and four other men in Bristol County, according to court records.
Police say Dahlbeck downloaded a peer-to-peer computer file sharing program to access child pornography and had two images of child porn on his laptop, which was seized for further analysis.
In addition, a federal agent for U.S. Homeland Security Investigations allegedly downloaded child porn files from the defendant’s computer on the file sharing network, according to a prosecutor and a police report.
He pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and possession of obscene matter. A charge of distributing child pornography was dismissed, according to court records.
