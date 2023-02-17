Attleboro District Court building

Attleboro District Court

 Sun Chronicle file photo

ATTLEBORO — A 35-year-old city man was sentenced last week in Attleboro District Court to five years’ probation after admitting to possessing child pornography downloaded from the internet.

Christopher Dahlbeck, of 300 Handy St., was arrested in April 2019 after what started as a federal probe led to the arrest of him and four other men in Bristol County, according to court records.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.