ATTLEBORO — A city man was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for meeting an undercover police officer posing as a 13-year-old girl in a child sex sting on Boston’s North Shore.
Kyle Beauchemin, 44, who lived on Park Street until his arrest in December 2020, was sentenced in Essex County Superior Court after pleading guilty to 11 related charges, according to court records.
The four-year prison term is concurrent to a 9- to 12-year sentence he received after pleading guilty to separate child rape charges earlier this year in Fall River Superior Court that were discovered as a result of the sting, court records say.
Beauchemin was arrested Dec. 16, 2020 when he drove over 70 miles from Attleboro to Newbury to meet what he thought was going to be a 13-year-old girl for sex in a hotel room he rented, according to authorities.
The meeting occurred after an undercover detective posed as the girl in an online chatroom on an app known to be used by men seeking sex with young children, according to a police report.
The meeting was arranged after Beauchemin and the undercover officer communicated through the app over several years beginning in mid-November, according to the report.
During the exchanges, Beauchemin sent images of cartoon characters having sex in addition to four videos “which showed males and females engaged in sexual conduct,” the report alleges.
He also allegedly sent sexually explicit photos and a video of himself.
He pleaded guilty to one count each of enticing a child younger than 16 and possession of child pornography, six counts of distributing obscene matter to a minor and three counts of distributing material of a child in the nude, according to court records.
As a result of the sentence, Beauchemin will have to register as a sex offender and give a sample of his DNA, according to court records.
When he completes his prison term, he will be on probation for five years with a GPS bracelet, according to authorities.
In March, Beauchemin pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to rape of a child, attempt to commit a crime and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child younger than 14.
The charges were related to his assaults on a teenage girl whom he knew, according to authorities.
During the Newbury police investigation, Attleboro investigators learned Beauchemin had a relationship with a woman with a teenage daughter, according to authorities.
During one conversation with the undercover officer, Beauchemin made comments about his interest in the girl and later admitted to police during a prison interview that he molested her, according to authorities.
Beauchemin also admitted to taking photos of her with his cellphone while she was in the shower.