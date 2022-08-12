ATTLEBORO -- An alleged catalytic converter thief was sentenced Friday to one year in jail for violating his probation and pleaded innocent to two new charges related to his arrest two months ago.
Aaron Rushlow, 40, was arraigned in Attleboro District Court on two counts of receiving stolen property related to two catalytic converters police say they found after they executed a search warrant at his apartment at 125 Park St. in Attleboro.
City police arrested Rushlow about 6 a.m. on June 23 riding a motorized bicycle on East Street at O’Neil Boulevard, near the scene of two catalytic thefts, according to court records.
In the backpack he was wearing, police say they found a power-cutting saw and two used blades but did not initially find the catalytic converters.
Rushlow denied any wrongdoing after his arrest was was initially charged with two counts each of malicious damage to a motor vehicle and stealing motor vehicle parts and one count of possession of burglar’s tools.
Police obtained a warrant for receiving stolen property after recovering two catalytic converters from his apartment the next day, according to a police report.
In addition to the catalytic converters, police say they also found two additional saw blades, a head lamp and two sweatshirts that match the clothing of the man seen on security video stealing the devices.
Police alleged the anti-pollution devices found in his apartment were stolen from vehicles at Big Blue Removal at 182 East St. and Out on a Limb Tree Service at 64 Holman St.
Police say Rushlow’s apartment is within a half-mile of the two businesses. The devices stolen from vehicle parked at the businesses have a total value of $5,833, according to police.
During a hearing, a probation officer testified Rushlow has pawned catalytic converters nine times in Rhode Island, failed to pay probation fees and appear in court as required.
He was on probation in March with a one-year suspended sentence for attempting to steal a catalytic converter at a business off Route 1 in South Attleboro in September 2021.
After pleading guilty to related charges, a judge ordered police to return his bicycle and tools to him after his lawyer argued they were no longer needed as evidence in the case.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.