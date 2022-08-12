ATTLEBORO -- An alleged catalytic converter thief was sentenced Friday to one year in jail for violating his probation and pleaded innocent to two new charges related to his arrest two months ago.

Aaron Rushlow, 40, was arraigned in Attleboro District Court on two counts of receiving stolen property related to two catalytic converters police say they found after they executed a search warrant at his apartment at 125 Park St. in Attleboro.

