ATTLEBORO — A city man was sentenced to jail Tuesday after an Attleboro District Court jury found him guilty of one of seven charges related to a domestic dispute involving his two sisters in the home they shared.
John F. Strantz, 68, of 73 Forest St., was sentenced to one year in jail for a misdemeanor assault and battery on his 62-year-old sister, according to court records.
The jury had been asked to find him guilty of a felony assault on a person 60 or older but came back with a conviction on the misdemeanor, according to his lawyer, James Caramanica of Attleboro, and court records.
The jury found him not guilty on other charges related to assaults on both sisters, including one in which he was accused of throwing a cast-iron frying pan at the 62-year-old sister but missing her and throwing her to the floor, according to court records.
She had declined medical attention, according to a police report.
The charges stem from disputes he had with his sisters in April and May which his lawyers said were related to differences over the house Strantz owns. He had denied assaulting his sisters and Caramanica said none of the disputes was initiated by Strantz.
The defense lawyer said Strantz apparently allowed his sisters to live with him rent free. “It seems to be that this prosecution was a case of no good deed goes unpunished,” Caramanica said.
The jury heard conflicting testimony from his sisters and a man who also lived in the home. Two police officers who were called to respond to the incidents also testified, Caramanica said.
Strantz, a Level 3 sex offender who was on probation at the time for failing to register as a sex offender, was given credit for over two months he has served in jail on bail awaiting trial on the assault cases.
