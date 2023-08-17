Attleboro District Court building

Attleboro District Court

 Sun Chronicle file photo

ATTLEBORO — A city man was sentenced to jail Tuesday after an Attleboro District Court jury found him guilty of one of seven charges related to a domestic dispute involving his two sisters in the home they shared.

John F. Strantz, 68, of 73 Forest St., was sentenced to one year in jail for a misdemeanor assault and battery on his 62-year-old sister, according to court records.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.