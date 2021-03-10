ATTLEBORO -- A 30-year-old city man is serving up to a seven-year prison sentence for molesting a teenage relative, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said Wednesday.
Jeremy Rocha was sentenced last month in Fall River Superior Court after pleading guilty to charges of indecent assault and battery and trafficking of a person under 18 for sexual servitude, according to the district attorney’s office.
Judge Raffi Yessayan gave Rocha to a 5- to 7-year prison sentence, meaning the defendant would be behind bars for at least five years.
Following his prison term, Rocha will be on probation for five years and must register as a sex offender. He was also ordered to obtain sex offender counseling and have no unsupervised contact with children.
The offenses occurred between September of 2019 and July of 2020, according to the district attorney’s office, when the victim was 13 and 14 years old.
When the girl expressed displeasure with the defendant’s behavior, he would give her money, buy her things and let her use his Amazon account to make purchases, according to the district attorney’s office.
Rocha, according to prosecutors, admitted to the actions and acknowledged spending in excess of $5,000 on the victim.
“The defendant betrayed the trust the victim placed in him by repeatedly molesting her. He even gave her money and gifts so she would not reveal the abuse. Fortunately she did,” Quinn said in a statement.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azevedo.
