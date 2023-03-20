fall river superior court

Fall River Justice Center

 David Linton

ATTLEBORO -- A 22-year-old city man has been sentenced to up to five years in prison for raping a pre-teen girl during a Super Bowl party at the victim’s home in 2019, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said Monday.

Kevin Cardona pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to rape of a child by force and indecent assault and battery on a child 14 or younger, according to the district attorney’s office.

