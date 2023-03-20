ATTLEBORO -- A 22-year-old city man has been sentenced to up to five years in prison for raping a preteen girl during a Super Bowl party at the victim’s home in 2019, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said Monday.
Kevin Cardona pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to rape of a child by force and indecent assault and battery on a child 14 or younger, according to the district attorney’s office.
Cardona, who was 18 at the time of the rape in February 2019 and knew the victim, entered the girl’s bedroom where he molested her and then raped her while covering her mouth, Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office, said.
The rape was reported to Attleboro police after the victim told her therapist about the sexual assault the next day.
Police recovered the victim’s underwear, which tested positive for sperm and was a DNA match to the defendant, Miliote said.
After a court hearing earlier this month, Judge Raffi Yessayan sentenced Cardona to a 3- to 5-year prison term followed by five years of probation.
Assistant District Attorney Lesly Leahy argued for a harsher term of five to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised probation.
Cardona’s lawyer recommended a 2 ½-year jail term with five years of probation.
“The defendant took advantage of his access to the victim, and her young age, to sexually assault her. I am pleased he has been held accountable for his deviant behavior,” Quinn said in a statement.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.