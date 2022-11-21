ATTLEBORO -- A city man was sentenced to three years’ probation in Fall River Superior Court after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.
Michael Conroy, 47, pleaded guilty on Nov. 16 to two child pornography charges while two other indictments were dropped by prosecutors, according to court records.
He was arrested in June 2018 after authorities determined he downloaded images of child pornography onto his computer from a file sharing website.
Conroy, a married father of two children, had no prior criminal record and was employed. He has been free on $10,000 cash bail while the case was pending.
As a condition of his probation, he must register as a sex offender and submit a DNA sample, among other requirements.
