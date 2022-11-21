fall river superior court

Fall River Justice Center

 David Linton

ATTLEBORO -- A city man was sentenced to three years’ probation in Fall River Superior Court after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Michael Conroy, 47, pleaded guilty on Nov. 16 to two child pornography charges while two other indictments were dropped by prosecutors, according to court records.

