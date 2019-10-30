ATTLEBORO — A city man was sentenced to five years probation after pleading guilty Wednesday to selling heroin to a friend who later died of an overdose.
Robert A. Bolton, 38, of 49 Carlon St., was also ordered to wear a GPS bracelet, submit to random drug and alcohol tests and continue drug counseling, according to in Fall River Superior Court records.
In addition to distributing heroin, Bolton was initially indicted on a manslaughter charge related to the death of 34-year-old Alex Cleghorn of Attleboro on June 4, 2016.
However, prosecutors dropped the charge in light of a recent ruling by the state Supreme Judicial Court overturning the conviction of a man in a case with near identical circumstances. The ruling required prosecutors to have more evidence to prove the elements of manslaughter.
In sentencing Bolton, Judge Raffi Yessayan rejected the prosecution's recommendation for a four- to six-year prison term.
“A recent SJC ruling created new law, which made it impossible for us to prosecute the manslaughter charge in this case under the new, heightened standard mandated by the SJC," Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said in a statement.
"Despite the manslaughter charge being dismissed, the defendant’s record and the facts of this case warranted a prison sentence in our view," Quinn said.
Bolton, who was also a heroin user, sold a $40 bag of the drug to Cleghorn after exchanging text messages about splitting it, according to court records.
Cleghorn died of heroin and alcohol intoxication, according to records.
