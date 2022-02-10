ATTLEBORO -- A 65-year-old city man was sentenced Thursday to a 10- to 12-year prison term for raping a woman with an intellectual disability two years ago in the parking lot of the downtown commuter rail station.
David Rogers, who was living at 24 Park Ave. at the time of his arrest, was also sentenced by Judge Raffi Yessayan to five years of probation after he completes his prison term, according to a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
Rogers pleaded guilty to guilty to indecent assault and battery on a person with an intellectual disability, aggravated rape, and kidnapping, according to spokesman Gregg Miliote.
Rogers was arrested Jan. 10, 2020 after a woman walking her dog about 6 a.m. saw a man force the 57-year-old victim into his van in the area of Riverfront Drive and Wall Street and called police.
Rogers drove his van to the parking lot of the nearby Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority parking lot where officers Chris Ulbrich and Noel Nieves found him in the van with his pants down sexually assaulting the woman, according to police.
“The defendant targeted the victim because of her disability and lured her into his vehicle where he sexually assaulted her. The facts of this case are extremely disturbing. A significant state prison sentence was warranted,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said in a statement.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Thompson.
Rogers has been held in jail since his arrest.