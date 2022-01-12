ATTLEBORO -- A city man has been sentenced to up to 18 years in prison for repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting a young girl, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas III said Wednesday.
Jason White, 40, was sentenced in Fall River Superior Court to serve a 15- to 18-year prison term on a litany of charges, according to the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
White dated the victim’s mother and raped the girl at least twice a week during the summer and fall of 2018, according to the district attorney’s office.
The defendant also attempted to get the victim to lie to forensic interviewers with the Children’s Advocacy Center in Fall River during the investigation.
“The repeated sexual abuse committed by the defendant against the young victim is reprehensible. The sentence imposed by the court is more than justified. I hope this gives the victim some closure and she can move forward with her life,” Quinn said.
White pleaded guilty to indictments on three counts of rape of a child-aggravated by age, and one count each of assault with intent to rape, indecent assault and battery on a person under the age of 14, lewd and lascivious behavior and witness intimidation.
Upon his release from prison, White will be placed on probation for 10 years.
