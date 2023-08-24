ATTLEBORO — A city man has been sentenced to up to 40 years in prison for what prosecutors called the “systematic sexual abuse” of a young girl, some of which he photographed on his cellphone.
Kevin Najera Jimenez, 34, was sentenced Wednesday to a 35- to 40-year prison term after a Fall River Superior Court jury convicted him following a two-week trial, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said Thursday.
During the trial, the victim testified to near daily sexual abuse at the hands of the defendant from February 2012 to November 2018, Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office, said.
Jimenez was in a position where he was the sole caretaker of the victim and was able to abuse her while her mother was working six nights a week, according to Miliote.
He would often isolate her from siblings and friends, mock her and tell her no one would believe her if she ever told anyone, Miliote said.
Jimenez also would extort her by not allowing her to go to her youth group if she did not comply with the sexual abuse, according to Miliote.
The defendant often took many photos of himself raping and molesting the child, according to Miliote, and kept the photos on his phone for several years.
After about 2 ½ hours of deliberation, the jury found him guilty of several charges including rape of a child with force, assault and battery, strangulation or suffocation, rape of a child aggravated by age difference and posing a child in the nude.
“The defendant’s behavior was outrageous and demented. I commend the victim for persevering through this very difficult ordeal. A lengthy prison sentence was more than warranted,” Quinn said in a statement.
After his release from the prison sentence imposed by Judge Sharon Donatelle, Jimenez will be on probation for five years with GPS monitoring.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Casey Smith and Danielle Pixley. The prosecutors recommended the defendant serve up to 50 years in prison followed by 10 years’ probation.
The defense asked for a 10-year prison sentence with five years’ probation.
The defendant, a Guatemalan immigrant, was will also told he will likely be deported after he completes his sentence, according to Miliote.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.