Fall River Justice Center

 David Linton

ATTLEBORO -- A city man has been sentenced to up to 45 years for what prosecutors called the “systematic sexual abuse” of a young girl, some of which he photographed on his cellphone.

Kevin Najera Jimenez, 34, was sentenced Wednesday to a 35- to 40-year prison term after a Fall River Superior Court jury convicted him after a two-week trial, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said Thursday.

